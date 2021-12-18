Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Declines By 40.0%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MXCHY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 32,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231. Orbia Advance has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orbia Advance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

