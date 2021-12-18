Short Interest in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Increases By 30.8%

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 314,500 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the November 15th total of 240,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

NYSE PTR traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $44.26. The company had a trading volume of 156,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,197. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PetroChina has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.67 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PetroChina will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PetroChina by 75.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in PetroChina in the second quarter valued at about $4,873,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in PetroChina by 44.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 50,089 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in PetroChina in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in PetroChina in the second quarter valued at about $1,419,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

