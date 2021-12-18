Short Interest in Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Rises By 38.7%

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the November 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,159,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PQEFF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.13. 3,517,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $83.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.57. Petroteq Energy has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy, Inc engages in the development and implementation of oil processing and extraction technologies. It operates through the following segments: Oil Extraction and Processing and Mining Operations. The Oil Extraction and Processing Operations segment engages in commercial production and sale of hydrocarbon products.

