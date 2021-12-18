Short Interest in Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Expands By 27.9%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the November 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.20 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.30.

OTCMKTS:QUISF traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,127. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.64.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

