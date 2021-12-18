Short Interest in Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Expands By 50.9%

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the November 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of RZREF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,155. Razor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52.
About Razor Energy
Read More: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Razor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Razor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.