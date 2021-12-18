Short Interest in Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Expands By 50.9%

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the November 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of RZREF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,155. Razor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52.

About Razor Energy

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it operated assets in the Swan Hills area covering 166,240 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,190 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

