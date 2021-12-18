Short Interest in SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Drops By 49.6%

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the November 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,174,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SING opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.64. SinglePoint has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32.

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

SinglePoint, Inc is a fully reporting company with core holdings in solar energy services and industrial hemp based consumer Products. The firm through its subsidiary operates national solar sales brokerage model in 34 states. It designed 1606 Original Hemp for manufacturing and marketing smokable industrial hemp consumer products for sale through traditional retail channels and online.

