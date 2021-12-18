Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Decreases By 29.2%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSAAY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

SSAAY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. SSAB AB has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.11.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

