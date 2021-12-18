Short Interest in Tungsten Co. plc (OTCMKTS:TGTNF) Drops By 37.7%

Tungsten Co. plc (OTCMKTS:TGTNF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the November 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Shares of TGTNF stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Tungsten has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.

Tungsten Company Profile

Tungsten Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electronic invoice delivery, supply chain finance, and spend analytics technology services. It operates through the following segments: Tungsten Network, Tungsten Network Finance, and Corporate. The Tungsten Network segment offers e-invoicing and spend analytics.

