Short Interest in Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Increases By 84.7%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 618,200 shares, a growth of 84.7% from the November 15th total of 334,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,182.0 days.
Uni-President China stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. Uni-President China has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $1.07.
Uni-President China Company Profile
