Short Interest in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Grows By 89.7%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 812,100 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the November 15th total of 428,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:WKME opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

Get WalkMe alerts:

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that WalkMe will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vitruvian Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 4,553,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,462,000 after buying an additional 180,665 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the third quarter valued at about $1,825,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in WalkMe by 13.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the third quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WKME. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on WalkMe from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.