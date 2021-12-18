Short Interest in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Decreases By 35.7%

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the November 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Weidai stock remained flat at $$0.80 during midday trading on Friday. 35,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,303. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. Weidai has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

Get Weidai alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Weidai in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weidai by 81.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 26,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Weidai by 2.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weidai Ltd. engages in the provision of auto-backed financing solutions. It transforms used automobiles, a type of no-standard collateral into investable assets to provide accessible credit for small and micro enterprises, and connects the borrowers with institutional funding partners through its platform.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Weidai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weidai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.