Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Short Interest Up 28.3% in November

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,300 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the November 15th total of 162,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial during the first quarter worth about $465,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Siebert Financial by 72.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 43,439 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Siebert Financial stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.21. 72,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,200. Siebert Financial has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of -0.61.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

