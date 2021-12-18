Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Short Interest Up 28.3% in November

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,300 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the November 15th total of 162,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial during the first quarter worth about $465,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Siebert Financial by 72.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 43,439 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Siebert Financial stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.21. 72,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,200. Siebert Financial has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of -0.61.
About Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
