Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Down 28.9% in November

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the November 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:GCTAY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. 178,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,284. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile
