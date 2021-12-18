Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Down 28.9% in November

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the November 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GCTAY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. 178,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,284. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

