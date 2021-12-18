Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $23.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SGTX opened at $2.81 on Friday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $90.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 101.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 111.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

