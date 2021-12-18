Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 22.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 31.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 13.3% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $174.16 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.95 and a 200-day moving average of $170.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

