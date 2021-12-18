Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $137.75 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.14. The company has a market cap of $166.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

