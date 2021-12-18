Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

