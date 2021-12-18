Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 3,018 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $116.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.01%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

