SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.65) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.78) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.78) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

LON SRC opened at GBX 83.50 ($1.10) on Thursday. SigmaRoc has a 12 month low of GBX 57 ($0.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 114.65 ($1.52). The stock has a market cap of £532.66 million and a P/E ratio of 26.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 92.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 96.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.80.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

