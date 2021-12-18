Signaturefd LLC Trims Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 55,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $201.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.11 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

