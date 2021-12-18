Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 39.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,038 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $176.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $198.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $192.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.