Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Down 39.2% in November

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the November 15th total of 210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLVRF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. 351,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,440. Silver One Resources has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40.

Silver One Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of its silver assets including Candelaria Silver, Cherokee, Peñasco Quemado, La Frazada, and Pluton projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Mexico.

