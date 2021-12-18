Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Down 39.2% in November

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the November 15th total of 210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SLVRF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. 351,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,440. Silver One Resources has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40.
Silver One Resources Company Profile
