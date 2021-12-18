Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Trading Up 3.8%

Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN) shares were up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 3,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 43,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a market cap of C$7.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.47.

About Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN)

Silverton Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in three silver assets comprising Penasco Quemado in Sonora, La Frazada in Nayarit, and Pluton in Durango. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

