Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Short Interest Update

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 441,400 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the November 15th total of 316,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:SMWB traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 498,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,423. Similarweb has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.31.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Similarweb by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Similarweb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.