Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.41.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.73. 4,125,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,834. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $82.02 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

