Simplex Trading LLC Decreases Holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Simplex Trading LLC trimmed its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.06% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,993 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 56,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $934,000.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.61. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $72.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.