Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SMSMY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sims from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sims in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SMSMY opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. Sims has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.3073 dividend. This is an increase from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

