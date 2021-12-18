Skycoin (SKY) Achieves Market Cap of $5.02 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and $126,770.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00053888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.18 or 0.08381305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00077791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,826.61 or 1.00038356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00051008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.