SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.87. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SkyWest by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 371,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at $708,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.