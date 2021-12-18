Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.57.

SOT.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James set a C$5.75 target price on Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 target price on the stock.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE SOT.UN traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.97. The company had a trading volume of 287,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11. Slate Office REIT has a one year low of C$4.01 and a one year high of C$5.48. The firm has a market cap of C$336.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is 68.31%.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.