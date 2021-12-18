Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $65.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Snap has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.83 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.24.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $1,123,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 77,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $6,177,972.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,812,627 shares of company stock worth $110,909,562.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

