Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,856,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,506,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,774,000. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total transaction of $19,668,611.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $11,975,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,410,572 shares of company stock valued at $830,579,670 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $332.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $354.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.47. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. FBN Securities upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.50.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

