SnowGem (XSG) Price Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00017027 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001332 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1,756,320,579.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1,430,302,323.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1,922,300,945.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

