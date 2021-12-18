Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sodexo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Shares of SDXAY stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.