Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.98 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) will announce $8.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonendo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.90 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonendo will report full-year sales of $32.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.20 million to $32.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $40.35 million, with estimates ranging from $40.20 million to $40.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonendo.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SONX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE SONX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,052. Sonendo has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

