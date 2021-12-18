SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.33 Million

Brokerages expect that SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) will report sales of $11.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.40 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full-year sales of $40.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.40 million to $41.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $53.34 million, with estimates ranging from $50.72 million to $55.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SOPHiA Genetics.
SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth about $140,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth about $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $877,000.
Shares of NASDAQ SOPH traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,695. SOPHiA Genetics has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69.
About SOPHiA Genetics
SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.
