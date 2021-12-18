SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.33 Million

Brokerages expect that SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) will report sales of $11.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.40 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full-year sales of $40.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.40 million to $41.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $53.34 million, with estimates ranging from $50.72 million to $55.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SOPHiA Genetics.

Get SOPHiA Genetics alerts:

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth about $140,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth about $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $877,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOPH traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,695. SOPHiA Genetics has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69.

About SOPHiA Genetics

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SOPHiA Genetics (SOPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.