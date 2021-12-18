SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Short Interest Up 81.3% in November

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the November 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.2 days.

OTCMKTS SGQRF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. SouthGobi Resources has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 73.55.

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter. SouthGobi Resources had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.52%.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company. It owns the following coal projects in Mongolia: Ovoot Tolgoi Mine; Soumber Deposit and Zag Suuj Deposit. The company was founded on February 14, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

