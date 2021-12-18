Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,602 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Chemours were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 6,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

CC stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.02. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average is $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

In other Chemours news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

