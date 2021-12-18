Spire Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 5,100 Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,058,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,771,000 after buying an additional 703,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,254,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,630,000 after buying an additional 3,153,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,204,000 after buying an additional 3,103,517 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after buying an additional 875,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 3,186.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,778,000 after buying an additional 1,229,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $8.90 on Friday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $66.30. The stock has a market cap of $893.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

