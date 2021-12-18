Spire Wealth Management Has $99,000 Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 100.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,687,000 after purchasing an additional 435,323 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cardinal Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Cardinal Health by 6.5% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,160,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,264,000 after purchasing an additional 70,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

