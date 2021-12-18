Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.87) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.80). Spirit Airlines posted earnings per share of ($1.61) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($4.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($3.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.32) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAVE shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,445 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,364,000 after buying an additional 953,581 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,775,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,750,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 435.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,890,000 after buying an additional 937,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAVE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.73. 6,373,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,399,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.