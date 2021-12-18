SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

SSE stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

