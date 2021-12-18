SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Price Up 5.9%

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO)’s stock price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.17 and last traded at $17.16. Approximately 87,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,584,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.06.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SSR Mining by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in SSR Mining by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in SSR Mining by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SSR Mining by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

