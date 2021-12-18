Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.01. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $26.00.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.38%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

