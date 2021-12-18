Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,907 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $108.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

