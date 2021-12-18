Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SPHRY stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $9.35. 350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.78. Starpharma has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications. The firm’s programs include: VivaGel portfolio, Drug delivery and Agrochemicals, which develops a number of products internally and others via commercial partnerships.

