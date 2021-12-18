Startcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $152.00 (START)

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded 66.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, Startcoin has traded 68.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Startcoin has a market capitalization of $21,101.34 and $152.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Startcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011180 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00150665 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.25 or 0.00555987 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Startcoin Profile

START is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Startcoin is https://reddit.com/r/startcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StartCoin (START) is a crypto currency that bases itself on a community project based idea in respect to crowd funding. The coin is Proof of Work and based on Scrypt. The total coin supply is capped at 84 million and the block reward halves each year. Difficulty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. StartCOIN is a digital currency that rewards you for supporting change. The more you share and support projects or the more StartCOIN you hold, the more StartCOINs you will receive. By joining the startjoin community, you become part of this crowd funding revolution. StartCOIN is a reward based coin which rewards users for pledging, sharing and holding StartCOIN. It encourages change for good. Register on StartJOIN to be part of a crowdfunding community with a difference, one that harnesses the power of social media to create change. “

Buying and Selling Startcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Startcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

