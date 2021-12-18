State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

CONE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $89.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

