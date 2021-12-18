State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 38,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. Truist upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $45.66 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

