State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 164 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $15,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,770,000 after purchasing an additional 788,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,417 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,687,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after buying an additional 184,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,283,000 after acquiring an additional 120,592 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA stock opened at $588.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $552.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $363.00 and a 12 month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

